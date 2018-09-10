Armed robber fatally shot by Pierce deputies after holding up store, charging deputy

An armed robber was shot and killed by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after the robber refused to drop his gun, according to the department.
The holdup happened just before 2 a.m. at a Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway.
A man in camouflage allegedly walked into the store with a gun and demanded cash from several cashiers before wandering around inside.
He then got and started eating a pizza in the store as several witnesses called 911.
By the time deputies arrived, the armed robber was walking out of the store and refused to show his hands.
“He charges our deputy, our deputy shoots him and then he runs away,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The robber’s body was found in a wooded area next to a nearby gas station.
A gun was found in his hand and cash was found near his body.
Investigators believe the robber was struck by one of the deputy’s rounds before fleeing, and died of his gunshot wound before they found him.
Two deputies fired shots at the robber as he ran, Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders said.
It’s unclear how many times he was shot, or whether he fired at deputies.
The robber has not been identified but is believed to be in his 30s.
Nobody else was injured.
The Walmart store is open with limited access. Mountain Loop Highway is not closed but there are traffic delays.
This a developing story. Updates will be posted as we receive more information.
