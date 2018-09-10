Armed robber fatally shot by Pierce deputies after holding up Walmart is identified

An armed robber who held up a Walmart early Monday and was fatally shot by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies after charging them has been identified as a 30-year-old Graham man.
Bradley Barboza was wearing camouflage and carrying a gun when he walked into the store about 1:50 a.m. and demanded money from multiple cashiers.
After being given cash, Barboza wandered around inside the store and even stopped to grab a pizza, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Customers and employees called 911 to report what was happening and deputies responded immediately to the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East.
Barboza was walking out the west entrance of the store when the first deputy arrived. He allegedly refused to show his hands.
“He charges our deputy, our deputy shoots him and then he runs away,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
At least one other deputy fired at Barboza as he fled.
Shortly afterward, Barboza was found dead in a wooded area next to a nearby gas station.
Investigators believe he was struck by a deputy’s bullet as he fled, and died of his gunshot wound before they found him.
Barboza was still clutching a gun and had cash from the Walmart stuffed in his pockets when his body was discovered.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
The deputies who fired at Barboza were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.
