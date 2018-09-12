Driver sentenced for fatal wreck between Subaru and Hummer in Spanaway

A drunken driver who caused a Spanaway wreck that killed his friend last year has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Afele Maele, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz sentenced him for the death of 27-year-old Nathan Saguid. The prison term was what the defense and prosecution recommended.
Deputy prosecutor Neil Horibe told the judge that Saguid’s family had not wanted his friend prosecuted.
On Dec. 3, Saguid was a passenger in Maele’s Subaru, which crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Hummer head on in the 16500 block of Spanaway Loop Road South. Maele and Saguid were hurt, and Saguid died at a Tacoma hospital.
The Hummer driver was not injured.
Maele’s blood-alcohol level tested at 0.22 after the wreck, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to charging papers.
Defense attorney Michael Stewart told the judge that Maele accepted full responsibility for his actions.
“He and Nate were best friends” who went out and drank together, Stewart said.
Maele told Schwartz he was remorseful.
“I will continue to be sorry for the rest of my life,” he said.
The judge told Maele vehicular homicide cases are especially tragic, and that “generally the defendant has no intention whatsoever of harming others.”
