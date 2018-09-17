2 wounded in shooting outside Tacoma marijuana dispensary, 2 charged

Pierce County prosecutors charged two men Monday in a weekend shooting that wounded two people outside a Tacoma marijuana dispensary.
An 18-year-old man fired at a group of people in front of the business Saturday. He shot from the back seat of a dark sedan driven by a 26-year-old, according to charging papers.
Both pleaded not guilty at arraignment to charges of drive-by shooting and first-degree assault.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $1 million for the alleged shooter, and $500,000 for the alleged driver.
According to charging papers:
The 26-year-old went into the dispensary in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue and returned to his car. As he drove away, shots were fired from the back seat.
One person outside the store was hit in the left knee and chest, and another was shot in the face and arm.
Police tracked the driver at his home in Federal Way. He told them he had been “really high” and heard shots, but thought they were not from his car.
One of his passengers then yelled: “Go, go, go!” and he drove off.
When police contacted the 18-year-old, he eventually told them that the people outside the store had harassed him several days before, and that one had showed him a gun in his waistband.
On Saturday, the 18-year-old brought a handgun and two of the people in the same group showed their guns again.
“It was either them or me, so I shot,” the 18-year-old said.
He apologized, and said he had been scared.
Comments