Brazen purse thief caught on camera, but Puyallup police ask for help to find him

Puyallup police are seeking the community’s help in identifying a man who broke into a car and stole someone’s purse, not realizing his brazen theft was caught on surveillance cameras.
The theft happened about 10:40 p.m. Sept. 10 in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 600 block of South Hill Park Drive, Puyallup police spokesman Ryan Portmann said.
Video shows the man walking up to an SUV, punching out the passenger window and sticking his entire upper body into the cabin. He then snatches a purse and skulks away.
The man is wearing a dark jacket, white T-shirt, light shorts that go below his knee, red boxers, dark shoes with light soles and a dark ball cap.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Puyallup police at tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us or 253-770-3343, referencing case no. 1825302092.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
