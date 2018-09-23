2 hospitalized after street racing wreck in Puyallup, troopers say

A Tacoma man and his passenger were hospitalized after a street racing wreck on state Route 512 late Saturday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. on eastbound SR 512 near the Meridian exit, a State Patrol news release stated Sunday morning.
The 22-year-old was speeding in his 1991 Acura Integra hatchback when he lost control, ending up in a ditch near the Meridian onramp, the release stated. The man and his passenger, a 22-year-old Puyallup woman, were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
The man was booked early Sunday into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and street racing.
The onramp was closed for about 2 1/2 hours.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments