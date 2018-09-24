She called a friend for a ride. He stabbed her and left her in a parking lot, Tacoma police say

A woman who got in an argument Sunday afternoon with her boyfriend in Tacoma was stabbed by the man she called to pick her up after he said he would make her work as a prostitute, police say.
The man was charged Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court with one count of first-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $1 million.
According to charging documents:
The woman was in downtown Tacoma on Sunday afternoon when she and her boyfriend got into an argument. She called around and found a friend who would give her a ride home.
The friend showed up riding in the back seat of an SUV she had never seen before, with a driver whom she had never met. They got onto the freeway, and both men started making sexual advances toward her. She asked them to drop her off.
They got off state Route 16 at the Union Avenue exit and went north, and the driver reached into the back seat and ran his hand slowly up her leg. She told him to stop, then slapped his hand away.
The men then told the woman how she would be a prostitute for them.
She used her phone to tell her mom to quickly pick her up at one of the stores along Union Avenue because she was about to get hit.
She tried to flee the vehicle, but the doors were locked.
The woman called her mom on accident a couple minutes later, about 2:15 p.m., and all the mother heard was muffled sounds, followed by “Ow, no, no, no.”
The woman was able to unlock the door, but as she clambered out, she felt a sharp pain in her neck and back. She turned around and saw the man with a knife in his hand. She fell to the ground and the men sped away.
She had two non-life-threatening stab wounds to her upper back and a slight cut to her left palm.
Police called the man, who was at Saint Joseph Medical Center, getting treatment for a cut to his left index finger. He declined to speak with police and was arrested.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
