They stole computers, cars, equipment from a DSHS office in Tacoma. Recognize them?

During a break-in at a state Department of Social and Health Services building in Tacoma, computers, cars and equipment were taken.
Police have released security footage from the theft hoping someone might recognize the three people seen forcing their way into the building at 2121 S. State St.
It occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Footage shows three people using force to break into the main floor before rifling through items on the second and third floors.
“They entered every office, cubicle and storage area and stole numerous unopened computers and personal items,” Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Two of the thieves were wearing white masks to cover their faces. The third had a dark-colored rain jacket on with the hood covering his head, but not his face. All three were wearing gloves.
An inventory is still being taken of all items stolen, a DSHS spokeswoman said.
It includes between 10 and 15 computers, two state-issued cars from the parking garage and personal items from staff members.
Construction workers who are renovating the third floor lost a few generators and $5,000 to $7,000 worth of tools.
The office is an outreach office and does not typically have client files.
Kelly Stowe, DSHS spokeswoman, said all computers and DSHS systems are password protected and other safeguards are in place.
“It’s just an inconvenience,” she said. “There has not been a disruption to services for our clients but having a break-in to our offices with state property and personal items stolen from staff is upsetting.”
