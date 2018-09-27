Settlement reached in lawsuit against rapper Nelly after alleged rape in Auburn

Attorneys for rap star Nelly and a woman who accused him of raping her on a tour bus in Auburn last year say a settlement has been reached.
Karen Koehler, a Seattle attorney who represented Monique Green, said Thursday a financial settlement was reached.
A lawyer for Nelly, 43, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., told TMZ both parties agreed to drop their lawsuits but “no money changed hands.”
Green, a 23-year-old University of Washington student, claimed the singer sexually assaulted her after an Oct. 6 performance at the Seattle nightclub Aston Manor.
Green worked there part-time as a host.
Nelly allegedly invited Green and one of her friends to his tour bus, which was parked outside a Walmart in Auburn. Green’s friend decided to leave and was given a ride but Green was escorted into the rapper’s bedroom in the back of the bus, according to her lawsuit.
“Ms. Greene was physically pushed out of the bus and defendant Nelly threw a $100 bill at her then closed the bus door and said ‘bye bye,’ “ the 14-page complaint states. “He taunted her from the bus window as she stood alone in the Walmart parking lot.”
Green called an Uber, then called 911 to report the alleged rape. She later underwent a rape examination and provided a written statement to investigators.
Nelly adamantly denied her claim, saying the sex was consensual.
King County prosecutors in December announced that they would not charge Nelly with a crime because Green declined to testify.
Koehler said then her client decided not to pursue criminal charges because Green didn’t want to withstand the scrutiny and undergo the trauma associated with a criminal sexual assault case.
After Nelly took to social media to defend himself and accuse Green of lying, she filed a lawsuit against the rapper alleging that he damaged her reputation by lying about the attack.
Nelly soon announced plans to counter sue.
