2 shot in gang fight in Midland, deputies say

Two people were shot Thursday evening in a gang fight in Midland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Dawson Playfield, 8800 Portland Ave. E., to a report of shots fired, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
But when they arrived, there were no vehicles there, Troyer said. Witnesses gave descriptions of the two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped at East 72nd Street and Portland Avenue.
That vehicle had four people inside, two of whom had gunshot wounds, Troyer said. The two were taken to a Tacoma hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The other vehicle, which had multiple people inside, was not immediately located.
“We believe this was a prearranged fight between gang members,” Troyer said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments