Teens who raided a convenience store after the clerk collapsed were arrested, police say

Two teenagers suspected of stealing from an Auburn convenience store after a clerk collapsed from a heart attack are in custody, police said Thursday.
A 13-year-old was arrested in Tacoma and a 17-year-old boy turned himself in afterward.
The teens were seen on surveillance camera Sept. 8 entering a Shell gas station at 210 Auburn Way South.
One boy grabbed a pepperoni stick and started eating it, then handed another one to the other boy.
After an argument with the clerk, one of the teens handed the clerk a dollar bill.
As the clerk was speaking, he collapsed from a heart attack and one of the boys reached down and took the dollar back.
The teens can then be seen taking money from the cash register and items from the store, making several trips in and out of the shop.
Over the course of a few minutes, one of the teens appears to step over the clerk’s body and jump over the counter.
Neither of the boys called 911 to report that the clerk needed medical attention.
A customer who came in moments after the teens left found the clerk and called 911.
After posting the surveillance footage on social media, police received numerous tips about the teens’ identities but hadn’t been able to locate them until Thursday.
Both boys are being held at the King County Juvenile Detention Center.
