Man driving stolen truck leads police, troopers on wrong-way I-5, SR 16 chase

A man driving a stolen truck in Lakewood led law enforcement on a wrong-way chase on Interstate 5 and state Route 16 on Sunday morning before a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped him with his patrol vehicle, officials say.
Lakewood police were dispatched to a pair of vehicle prowling reports about 6:45 a.m., and when they found the truck involved, they determined it was stolen, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. The driver of the truck fled when police tried to pull him over, sparking a pursuit.
The truck went north onto southbound I-5 from the Gravelly Lake Drive offramp, Batiste said, nearly hitting a trooper before exiting at Bridgeport Way Southwest. Police and troopers continued to follow the truck through the streets of Lakewood and Tacoma before it got onto SR 16 at the South 19th Street exit, going east in the westbound lanes.
The driver tried to get off at the Sixth Avenue exit, Batiste said, but saw a trooper at the base of the onramp, flipped a U-turn and got back onto SR 16.
A trooper knew that the truck would have to go through a blind corner near the Sixth Avenue interchange, Batiste said, so he struck the truck with his patrol vehicle, disabling it. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Tacoma hospital for evaluation.
The driver tried to run away, Batiste said, but Lakewood police were able to arrest him nearby. He had a warrant for motor vehicle theft.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments