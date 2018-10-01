Tacoma man pulls a gun on his bartender, then flips the bird to police, documents say

The Tacoma police officer asked the drunken driver suspected of pulling a gun on a bartender to put his hands outside the window of his truck late Thursday night.
The driver replied by sticking his left hand out the window, middle finger extended, and told the officer a profane translation of his gesture, just in case the officer hadn’t gotten the hint, Pierce County prosecutors say.
One out of two isn’t bad.
The 52-year-old Tacoma man was arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence. He was released on electronic home monitoring under the condition that he not consume alcohol, nor contact the victims.
According to charging documents:
The man walked into a bar in the 3500 block of McKinley Avenue about 11 p.m. Thursday night and started an argument with one of the other patrons.
The two went out into the alley to settle it — the Tacoma man accompanied by a friend — and the bartender went outside to tell them all to take it elsewhere.
The Tacoma man pulled a revolver on the barkeep and his foe, who ran back into the bar, locked the door and called 911.
The man fled in his truck south on McKinley Avenue, his friend in the passenger seat.
Tacoma police caught up to him about 2 miles south of the bar on McKinley and pulled him over.
The officer ordered the man to keep his hands outside the truck, but he responded with a one-finger salute and repeated swear words, staying inside the cab.
The man eventually got out of the truck, which prompted the officers to tell him to put his hands up and face away from them. Instead, he looked at them, walked toward them, flipped them off again, then offered them a rather vulgar proposition — complete with hand gesture.
The officers each grabbed one of the man’s arms and took him to the ground. In the process, they noticed he was reeking of booze.
The silver revolver was in the man’s pants pocket, fully loaded, and he had a semiautomatic handgun in his truck’s cup holder, too.
Speaking of fully loaded, officers tested the man’s blood-alcohol level twice, registering at about 0.15 each time.
