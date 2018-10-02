Dispute over paying a prostitute ends in threat to shoot ‘idiot’ guards in the face

A 40-year-old man stiffed a prostitute, then threatened to shoot two security guards at a Fife casino who he thought were “idiots,” court documents state.
On Monday, the Tukwila man pleaded not guilty to felony harassment and was released on his own recognizance.
Charging papers give this account:
The man approached a pair of security guards Sunday and reported that two women stole his money.
The security guards called their supervisor.
While waiting, the drunken gambler became increasingly agitated and complained that the guards weren’t doing their jobs.
“... they tried to ignore his comments because angry customers who have been drinking are part of the job,” records state.
The irate man then said he had a Glock pistol and an AK47 and threatened to shoot the security guards in the face.
That’s when Puyallup Tribal police arrived.
The gambler told officers the security guards were “idiots” and refused to do their jobs.
When an officer suggested to the man that shooting them because he was unhappy with their job performance might be overkill, the man allegedly said, “I am Bosnian, I have been to war, I don’t give a (expletive).”
Once he calmed down, the man told police a woman and female bartender took his money but could not provide details as to how they stole from him.
Video surveillance showed no signs of theft.
Officers were able to track down the female customer, who said she was a prostitute who had serviced the drunken gambler that night and a few times in the past.
On Sunday, she said he refused to pay her and instead bought her a drink and proceeded to argue with the bartender.
“The prostitute knew from prior occasions that when the defendant has been drinking he sometimes acts out and so she removed herself from the bar in order to not have attention drawn to herself because that could impede further business for her,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Both women denied stealing from the man.
