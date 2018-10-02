Standoff ends after armed man who barricaded himself near Tacoma middle school arrested

An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near a Tacoma school was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
The incident started just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy spotted an SUV with no registration or license plate, realized it was stolen and gave chase near South 69th Street and South Park Avenue.
The suspect eventually stopped the car and got out holding a handgun, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
He allegedly fired at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.
Nobody appeared to be injured.
The suspect fled on foot and holed up in a shed behind a house near South J Street and South 76th Street.
Two people were sleeping inside the shed when the suspect burst inside, but law enforcement officers were able to safely get both victims out.
Police surrounded the shed and called in a SWAT team.
Baker Middle School, Birney Elementary School and Fernhill Elementary School were placed on lockdown.
People were asked to avoid the area.
“We want people to stay out of the area because this person is armed,” Troyer said.
Around 12:15 p.m., the SWAT team used a “distraction device” to enable them to take the armed man into custody. He was being treated at the scene for minor injuries and is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail.
