Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Joel Clinton
Age: 49.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 195 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 800 block of Yakima Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1985 of three counts of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting three women while burglarizing their homes.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Alonzo Warren
Age: 51.
Description: 6 feet and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 700 block of North 1st Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
