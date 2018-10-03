Barricaded man who prompted Tacoma SWAT standoff was unarmed, police say

A felon who was shot at by a deputy before barricading himself in a Tacoma shed was unarmed and tried to kill himself before he was taken into custody, court records state.
Kelly Gruver Jr., 36, was charged Wednesday with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree driving on a suspended license.
He was not arraigned Wednesday because he was sick. Gruver is scheduled to be back in court Thursday.
The pursuit and ensuing SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon put three Tacoma schools on lockdown and shut down a neighborhood for more than an hour.
Although a Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman initially said Gruver exchanged gunfire with the deputy, it does not appear he was armed.
Nobody was injured in the confrontation.
Charging papers give this account:
A deputy in an unmarked patrol car spotted an unlicensed Jeep Cherokee about 11 a.m. and tried to pull it over in the 6900 block of South Park Avenue.
The driver refused to stop and sped off, driving into oncoming traffic, and eventually crashed into a parked car in an alley in the 7600 block of South J Street.
After the Jeep crashed, Gruver hopped out with a handgun and fled on foot.
Two minutes after he initiated the pursuit, the deputy reported to dispatchers that shots had been fired.
That call brought law enforcement officers from at least three agencies to the scene.
The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident, which is standard procedure when a deputy fires his on-duty weapon.
He has not been interviewed about what happened with Gruver.
A Tacoma school resource officer, however, was able to fill in the blanks about how the shooting and standoff unfolded.
The school resource officer was leaving Baker Middle School when he saw the deputy pursuing the Jeep. He decided to follow in case assistance was needed, keeping some distance behind them.
When he caught up to the area where the Jeep crashed, the school resource officer said he saw the deputy near the front of his patrol car with his gun in hand, giving Gruver commands.
Within seconds, the deputy allegedly fired two shots toward Gruver.
Gruver ran into a garden shed.
Multiple officers surrounded the shed.
“After a brief standoff, two occupants of the shed came out with their hands up and informed officers that the defendant was in the shed attempting to overdose on drugs to kill himself or pretend that he had a gun in his hands so that the police would kill him,” records show.
The standoff lasted just over an hour before a SWAT team used a “distraction device” and went into the shed to arrest Gruver.
He was checked out at a hospital before being booked into Pierce County Jail.
This is not Gruver’s first run-in with the law.
He has three felony warrants out for his arrest, a suspended license and prior convictions for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree possessing stolen property, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful solicitation to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
