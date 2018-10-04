Victim of ‘homicidal domestic violence’ discovered in Puyallup. Suspect in custody

A woman was found dead in Puyallup this morning, and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. A suspect is in custody.
Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said that the woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered deceased in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Meridian. She was a victim of homicidal domestic violence, Engle said, but did not specify how she died.
On Wednesday, the victim told a co-worker that she was going to stop by her ex-boyfriend’s apartment to pick up belongings.
“Then she failed to show up for work, and we began looking for her around midnight,” Engle said.
Officers located her car near the ex-boyfriend’s apartment and found her body shortly thereafter, Engle said.
The ex-boyfriend, 60, was taken into custody.
