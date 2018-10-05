Apparent would-be carjacker shot by driver, Puyallup police say

A 24-year-old man shot and wounded an apparent would-be carjacker in Puyallup on Friday morning, the city’s police department reported on Facebook.
The wounded man is a 33-year-old Puyallup resident who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the department said.
Police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Valley Avenue Northeast about 7:55 a.m.
“While responding to the scene, officers learned that the subject who had been shot was located at a convenience store in the 200 block of Valley Avenue Northeast and that the individual who had shot the subject was standing by waiting for officers in the 400 block of Valley Avenue Northeast,” according to the post.
Police interviewed the 24-year-old man and a number of witnesses.
“Preliminarily it would appear that the 33-year old subject, who was shot, attempted to assault and/or carjack the 24-year-old subject,” according to the Facebook post. “The 24-year old subject then attempted to defend himself by firing multiple rounds at 33-year old subject, striking him at least once.”
Detectives were on the scene collecting evidence, and the man who fired the shots was taken to police headquarters for further questioning.
“As the investigation is in its infancy, it is too early to determine what charges may be filed in the case,” the department reported.
