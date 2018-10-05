Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in Tacoma on suspicion of felony assault

A veteran Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, a felony.
Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool could not provide specific details regarding the circumstances that led to the arrest. Cool said it was being treated as an active, ongoing and “serious” investigation.
She confirmed that the deputy was arrested at about 1:30 a.m.
The deputy was listed as an inmate in the Pierce County Jail late Friday morning. He has not yet been charged.
Cool said the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office would hand off the case to the Thurston County prosecutor. Such a decision would reflect standard practice to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
The News Tribune generally does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are charged but is making an exception in this case because of he is in a position of public trust. Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the deputy is Robert Glen Carpenter and that he has been with the department for 25 years and achieved the rank of sergeant.
Troyer said Sheriff Paul Pastor had been made aware of the arrest and expressed disappointment.
“We expect him to be treated like a citizen and be held accountable like a citizen,” Troyer said of Carpenter.
He added that the 48-year-old deputy would be placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation. That leave would be unpaid if he is charged with a felony but paid leave if not, Troyer said.
In 2007, Carpenter was arrested twice on the same day in Chelan County on suspicion of drunken driving, according to a story previously published in The News Tribune.
He received a deferred prosecution after agreeing to treatment for alcohol abuse, according to that story.
