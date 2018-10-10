Pedestrians struck by drunken hit-and-run driver while crossing Ruston Way, police say

Two men crossing Ruston Way were hit Tuesday night by a suspected drunken driver, who then fled the scene, according to Tacoma police.
The men, ages 71 and 65, were crossing near a bar in the 2700 block of Ruston Way about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were hit by a southbound vehicle, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. The driver who struck them drove off but was arrested nearby.
The driver, a 64-year-old Bothell man, was booked into Pierce County Jail early Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault and one count of felony hit-and-run.
The 65-year-old victim suffered a broken shoulder and broken hip, as well as head lacerations, Cool said, but he clearly remembered being hit by the vehicle. He was taken to a city hospital in stable condition. The 71-year-old victim suffered foot injuries but refused medical treatment.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments