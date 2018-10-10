Man faces hate crime charge after early-morning Denny’s incident, Pierce deputies say

A Graham man faces hate crime charges after chasing a cook around a Denny’s in Parkland early Tuesday while yelling racial slurs at him and threatening to kill him, according to Pierce County prosecutors.
The 41-year-old was to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of malicious harassment, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the man to undergo a mental health evaluation and reappear in court next week.
According to charging documents and sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer:
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Denny’s at 10802 Pacific Ave. S. just before midnight for three separate reports of an assault.
A deputy arrived to find the Graham man being held by the straps of his denim overalls by another customer.
The deputy tried to distract the Graham man to get him to turn around so he could be handcuffed.
“Hey, what’s that?” the deputy said, pointing out the window behind the man.
Without turning around, the man said “That’s a ...” and used a racial slur to complete his reply.
Deputies tried to arrest the man, who raised a fist and walked toward him. They took him to the ground, but he resisted their attempt to put him in a neck hold. The struggle lasted until one of the deputies kneed the man in the shoulder and was able to get him handcuffed.
The first deputy then interviewed the cook. The victim was on his break and went to sit in the corner of the restaurant. The man immediately seemed triggered by the cook’s presence, and started using the racial slur repeatedly.
The cook went to go back to the kitchen, and the man yelled out, “You are going down,” and “I am going to kill you,” ending each threat with the same racial slur. The cook told deputies he feared for his life.
The witness then came forward to stop the man, but the man punched him in the face three times before he was wrangled by his overall straps. Two other people in the restaurant corroborated the cook’s story.
The deputy then sat down to talk with the good Samaritan, who had sat down to eat his chicken-fried steak breakfast. He said the man yelled at the cook for no reason, and that when the cook went to go to the kitchen, the good Samaritan intervened to stave off an imminent attack.
The assailant is on post-prison supervision and has prior convictions for second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
