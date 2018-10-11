State Supreme Court strikes down death penalty, converts sentences to life in prison

The death penalty is unconstitutional because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner,” the Washington State Supreme Court said in a ruling Thursday.
The decision involved the Pierce County case of Allen Gregory, who was sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Geneine Harshfield at her home in Tacoma.
His death sentence and others in the state are converted to life in prison, the ruling says.
In appealing his sentence, Gregory commissioned a University of Washington study that found black defendants in the state were four and a half times more likely to be sentenced to death than white defendants in similar situations.
The high court’s decision notes that the state Legislature could enact a new capital punishment law but that “it cannot create a system that offends constitutional rights.”
Gov. Jay Inslee put a moratorium on the death penalty in 2014, which has kept it from being carried out while he’s in office.
