Western State patient who bit off portion of nurse’s ear charged with second-degree assault

A 29-year-old Bremerton man who allegedly bit off a portion of a nurse’s ear at Western State Hospital on Sept. 30 has been charged with second-degree assault.
Pierce County prosecutors filed the charge Oct. 8 against Christopher Adams Jones, following an investigation by Lakewood police.
A police report, obtained by The News Tribune via public disclosure, provides additional details about the incident, including references to the patient’s prior history of violent behavior.
In recent years, Western State has faced numerous regulatory and legal issues associated with staff and patient safety.
Officers spoke to the 54-year-old nurse who was injured in the assault. She was on a gurney in the back of an ambulance. Her ear was subsequently repaired in surgery, according to the police report.
“She told me she was just standing around on her own in the nurse’s station when patient Christopher Jones hopped over the counter and pushed her to the floor causing her to hit her head on the ground,” the report states. “She said he then mounted her and bit her ear. She said Jones had been in her ward for approximately 6 months and has assaulted staff and other patients many times before.”
Jones had been sedated and restrained before police arrived, the report states. Officers spoke to two other witnesses who gave accounts similar to the nurse’s version.
One witness said he “looked over and saw Christopher Jones on top of (the nurse) inside the nurse’s station,” the report states. “He said the attack was unprovoked and also said Jones has assaulted many patients before in the past.”
A second witness, another nurse, said “he was near the nurse’s station when he saw what he described a ‘blur’ pass next to him,” the report states. “He said he turned around and saw Jones running towards the nurse’s station at full speed. He said Jones jumped over the counter and jumped on (the nurse.).”
The second witness said he jumped the counter as well and and wrestled Jones away from the nurse.
“He also told me Jones had been violent with staff and other patients before,” the police report states.
The officer added a note regarding Jones’ status and commitment.
“I was told Jones was placed there by Kitsap County and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and constantly monitored for his dangerous behavior,” the report states. “I was also told by security that there are no video cameras in the Nurse’s station or in the S-7 Ward.”
While Jones was charged Monday, his trial date has not been scheduled.
