Suspect goes on robbery rampage at cellphone store

Broward police released surveillance video which captured a burglar’s one-minute rampage as he raided a cellphone store in Weston, Fla. The thief was able to get away with approximately $4000 worth of electronics.
Masked men break into DSHS building

Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.

More details on Capitol bomb threat

Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol offers an update on a bomb threat against the Attorney General's office that forced the evacuation of the state Highway Licenses Building on Wednesday afternoon.

The relationship between alcohol and sexual assault

Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Gotcha, thief! Puyallup car prowler caught on camera

Puyallup police are seeking help identifying this prowler caught on surveillance camera robbing a victim's car while it was parked at Denny's. Call or email the Puyallup PD tip line at (253) 770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us. PPD case #1825302092

