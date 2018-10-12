His poor manners got him uninvited from a get-together. Then he started shooting, charges say

A guest invited to leave a social gathering in Tacoma after he showed poor manners pulled a gun and fired into the crowd, according to charging papers.
The 43-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday at arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court to three counts of first-degree assault and unlawful gun possession.
Court records give this account of what happened Oct. 6:
The man was at a bar with a friend, who invited him to an acquaintance’s home in the 6200 block of South Warner Street to socialize.
After they got there, the 43-year-old “exhibited some bad manners and irritated members of the group and he was invited to leave,” prosecutors wrote.
As the man left, he pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd about six times.
One man was hit in the groin and abdomen and is expected to survive after spending a long time in the intensive care ward.
Another man was hit in the thigh. A third had a bullet hit the cellphone in his pocket and was not hurt.
The charges might lead to the 43-year-old’s third strike under the state’s “three strikes” law.
He has two strikes from a first-degree assault conviction from 1998 and a second-degree assault conviction from 1994. A third conviction, for unlawful gun possession, is not a strike offense.
Comments