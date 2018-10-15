Missing Pierce County woman messaged a friend for help. Detectives suspect foul play

A 29-year-old Pierce County woman missing for two months might be the victim of foul play, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Shantel Holznagel’s grandfather reported her missing earlier this month. She hasn’t been heard from since Aug. 9, when she reportedly messaged a friend that she needed help.
It was not immediately clear why she was not reported missing sooner.
Detectives said they’ve been told Holznagel might have been assaulted, but have no details on the attack.
“We’re comparing this case to other missing girls and recently recovered females,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “There’s a possibility that there’s foul play.”
Holznagel is described as 5 feet 7 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, including the words “Angel face” on her back and a diamond on her left ankle.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
