FBI investigating shooting in Emerald Queen Casino parking lot

The FBI is investigating a reported officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of an Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.
Officials have cordoned off most of the parking lot in the 2000 block of East 29th Street and declined to answer questions about the incident, which took place early Tuesday.
“The FBI is on scene to investigate an incident on tribal land that involved police response early this morning,” FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrick said.
A crashed pickup truck with its doors opened could be seen on the property.
A Puyallup tribal police officer fatally shot a suspect, KOMO News reported.
This is a developing post. More details will be published after they are released.
Comments