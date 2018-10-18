In a convicted drug dealer’s house near Tacoma school: Cocaine, pot grow and $23,000

A Tacoma man dabbled in the sale of several drugs before an investigation took him down this week, records show.
The 47-year-old first caught police attention for allegedly selling crack cocaine.
Detectives set up surveillance on his house and followed him to a store parking lot, where they watched him sell $100 worth of cocaine.
After being arrested, he apparently had no qualms about talking to police.
Court documents give this account:
The man told detectives he is unemployed and took to selling up to two ounces of cocaine every 10 days or so.
In his home, police said they found more than $23,000, 86 grams of cocaine, a marijuana grow, Testosterone and Viagra pills and items used to make crack cocaine.
On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the man held on $75,000 bail.
Prosecutors added a school enhancement on some of the charges since the man lives a half block from Franklin Elementary School.
It’s not the first time he’s been in trouble for dealing drugs.
In 2007, he was convicted on two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance after being caught selling crack cocaine and marijuana. He also has drug convictions from 2002 and 2001.
