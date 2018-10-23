Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Donald W. Foruilly
Age: 58.
Description: Brown hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in Hood River County, Oregon, for sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl and threatening to hurt her family if she told. Convicted in 2006 of possessions of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Jimmy Bizzell
Age: 55.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 6600 block of South Monroe Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2005 of third-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting two women.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Comments