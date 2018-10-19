Pierce County sex offender allegedly attacked women at knifepoint who he met online

A Pierce County sex offender is accused of setting up meetings with women on dating websites, then using a knife to attack them when they arrived.
The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to first-degree rape and first-degree attempted rape.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $2 million.
Charging papers give this account:
The man met two women on different dating websites, and arranged to meet them at a house in the 5700 block of 128th Street East, south of Summit.
When one arrived Wednesday, he took her to the backyard, pushed her down and took out a butcher knife.
When the woman screamed, he punched her and she cut her finger trying to get the knife away from him.
Then he fled.
Thursday, he walked with the other woman to the house’s back porch, pulled out a long knife and held it to her throat.
“Do exactly what I say or you’re going to die,” he told the woman.
He raped her and then told her to leave. She did and called 911.
Investigators searched for sex offenders registered as living near the 128th Street East home and found the man had moved close by, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
He has a 2011 conviction for sexual battery in Florida, also for reportedly raping at knifepoint someone he met online.
Troyer said the man traveled to Pierce County, where his mother lives, after he was released from prison in Florida on Aug. 20.
Detectives know about four similar assaults near the 128th Street East home in late August and in September, Troyer said.
Anyone who has been lured, assaulted or raped since August, under similar circumstances, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department.
