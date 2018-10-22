The man in the Mercedes had a gun, nunchucks, machetes and more, investigators say

A new sheriff’s deputy and the veteran training her came across quite the arsenal recently while checking a suspicious vehicle in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
“Sometimes a ‘routine’ check on a suspicious car turns out to be not so ‘routine’ after all — especially when the car is found to be full of knives, machetes, hatchets, clubs, nunchucks, bear spray, a loaded gun and a bunch of meth and heroin too,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.
The post gives this account:
Deputies responded about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 to a 911 call about a man sleeping with a gun in the driver’s seat of a black Mercedes in the 700 block of Polk Street South.
They found the 26-year-old man passed out in the car, with a gun and drug paraphernalia in his lap. They carefully took the gun from him as he woke up, then arrested him.
In the car and on his person, investigators found pepper spray, a double-edged knife, a curved knife, heroin, methamphetamine, 28 rounds of ammunition, nine more knives, nunchucks, a collapsible baton, two machetes, four hatchets, a pyrotechnic device, a basball bat, a golf club, two wooden clubs, bear spray, a toy handgun, and a rubber mask and the drug paraphernalia.
