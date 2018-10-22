2 charged for death of woman found pepper sprayed, beaten and shot in woods of JBLM

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a woman found in a wooded area of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Jessica Shaunti Jackson, 34, was shot three times, pepper sprayed and beaten with a baseball bat, federal prosecutors said.
She was reported missing in early September, and her body was found Sept. 13 on part of the base near Spanaway.
Autopsy results found she suffered gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to her head.
Bobbie Anson Pease, 49 of Tacoma, and Jeremy Jay Warren, 30 of Forks, are accused in her death.
Warren was expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Monday afternoon. Pease is in Clallam County Jail. He was arrested there recently on suspicion of domestic violence in a separate case.
Because Jackson was killed on federal land, Pease and Warren are being prosecuted in federal court.
Surveillance video shows Pease’s car driving to and from the area where Jackson was killed, and a firearm investigators believe was used in her death was found in the Puyallup River, prosecutors said.
The complaint prosecutors filed Monday doesn’t indicate a motive for the killing, but says that Warren told investigators Pease and Jackson used methamphetamine together Sept. 4 and that Pease wanted to go somewhere to “pop a couple rounds off.”
When they got to the wooded area, Pease pepper-sprayed Jackson, beat her with the bat and shot her, Warren said.
Pease told investigators he shot Jackson after Warren beat her with the bat, according to the complaint.
Court and police records indicate Jackson had struggled with mental health, marijuana and alcohol and had been reported missing before.
She was born in Milford, Delaware, was raised by an aunt and uncle and had a teenager daughter.
At times she worked warehouse jobs but recently had not been employed and was living with different acquaintances.
