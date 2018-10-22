Domestic violence suspect killed by deputies after allegedly pulling gun is identified

A Spanaway man fatally shot by deputies after allegedly pulling a gun while being confronted about a domestic violence incident has been identified.
Robert Smith, 50, was believed to be drunk when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to his girlfriend’s 911 call Saturday night.
She told dispatchers Smith was armed, breaking things inside their duplex and she could smell smoke from the bathroom where she’d locked herself inside.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 100 block of 161st Street South and found Smith near the front door wearing a hip holster with a handgun.
Smith ignored orders not to touch his gun, then drew the weapon out of the holster toward the deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Three deputies opened fire.
Smith was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds.
It was not immediately clear how many times Smith was shot.
No deputies were injured.
The three deputies who fired have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.
