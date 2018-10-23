After Fish Bowl, a teen shot another in the face. He needed surgery to remove a BB

A group of high school students were mingling on a Fox Island boat ramp after a Saturday night football game when one of them pulled out a gun.
The 18-year-old had been bragging to the group that gathered after the Fish Bowl that he was “strapped,” according to court documents.
Another student scoffed in disbelief.
So the 18-year-old pointed the gun at the other boy and fired, shooting him in the face.
The victim sought help at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor, where he underwent surgery to have a BB removed from his lip.
Two witnesses told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies they saw the teen point the gun at the victim’s face from just a few feet away and pull the trigger.
When deputies spoke with the 18-year-old, who is a student at Gig Harbor High, he said the victim was threatening him and his friends to leave and he was scared.
He shot the BB gun after the victim “insulted him and called his girlfriend names,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
On Monday, the teen pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and was released on his own recognizance.
He was ordered to stay away from the other student, keep clear of all weapons, including BB guns, and complete online high school.
