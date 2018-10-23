They shot the manager of a Tacoma event center. 2nd suspect charged, but not in custody

A second man has been charged in the shooting of a manager at a Tacoma event center during an attempted robbery earlier this year.
The 41-year-old was charged Monday with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
He has not been arrested. Police believe he is in California.
Another suspect pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to the same charges, plus first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The 19-year-old is set to be sentenced Jan. 25.
The robbery took place Aug. 26 in the 5600 block of South Washington Street after the event center closed for the night.
Armed with information from an employee about the safe, the masked men forced a manager upstairs at gunpoint and ordered other employees to lie on the floor.
They stole money from the safe after the manager opened it, but the 41-year-old dropped the cash while running from the business.
The suspects returned to the event center to retrieve the money, saw the manager on the stairs, “got scared” and the 19-year-old shot her.
The manager was critically injured but survived.
The younger suspect eventually turned himself in and told police the shooting wasn’t planned.
“We went there for a straight-up robbery, but didn’t get anything, so we went back and when she was on the stairs I got scared,” records show.
It took police some time to identify the second suspect was charged this week.
Comments