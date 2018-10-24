Crime

He was fired for stealing. They recognized him when he came back and robbed the store, charges say

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

October 24, 2018 02:18 PM

The 22-year-old didn’t work at the War Pony Smoke Shop very long.

He was soon fired for theft, the shop’s manager later told investigators.

On July 3, armed with a small stake knife, the man returned to rob the Tacoma business at 2615 E Portland Ave., Pierce County prosecutors allege.

Though the man had a black bandana covering most of his face, a former co-worker recognized him by his facial tattoo and his voice, according to court records.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged the man with first-degree robbery.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

  Comments  