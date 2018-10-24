He was fired for stealing. They recognized him when he came back and robbed the store, charges say

The 22-year-old didn’t work at the War Pony Smoke Shop very long.
He was soon fired for theft, the shop’s manager later told investigators.
On July 3, armed with a small stake knife, the man returned to rob the Tacoma business at 2615 E Portland Ave., Pierce County prosecutors allege.
Though the man had a black bandana covering most of his face, a former co-worker recognized him by his facial tattoo and his voice, according to court records.
On Wednesday, prosecutors charged the man with first-degree robbery.
