Man fatally shot after argument at Lakewood house

An argument led to a fatal shooting at a Lakewood house Wednesday night, police said.
Officers were called about 5 p.m. to the 10000 block of Meadow Road after a 21-year-old man called 911 to say he’d heard a gunshot and thought his roommate had killed himself.
Rodney Chandler, 18, was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Although the 21-year-old initially claimed Chandler shot himself, he eventually admitted he shot Chandler during an argument. He told police Chandler was also armed.
Police recovered weapons from the scene, Lt. Chris Lawler said.
It was not immediately known what the two men argued about.
The 21-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.
