Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Otis W. Fellows
Age: 67.
Description: Gray hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 12000 block of Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of second-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a teenage boy after giving him alcohol and cigarettes. Also has convictions for child pornography and possession of computer graphic file depicting minor persons engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
James S. Allen
Age: 53.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 600 block of South 40th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1980 of indecent liberties in King County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1990 of three counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting three teenage girls at a park. Convicted in 1998 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting girls aged 10 and 12 over the course of two years.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Herbert O. Vannest
Age: 46.
Description: 5 feet 3 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3700 block of South Cushman Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Comments