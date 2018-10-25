He fatally shot his friend after a drunken wrestling match, buried the gun, records show

A man who fatally shot his friend after a drunken argument buried the pistol outside a Lakewood apartment, according to court documents.
Curtis Davis IV, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Rodney Chandler.
He was ordered jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
Davis, Chandler and another friend spent part of Wednesday afternoon drinking and wrestling outside an apartment in the 10000 block of Meadow Drive.
Neighbors reported seeing the men with their shirts off. Two of them were arguing and preparing to fight.
Davis called 911 about 5 p.m. and told dispatchers he’d been awakened by two gunshots and found Chandler bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He told police Chandler shot himself.
A .22 rifle was found next to Chandler’s body.
After being interviewed by detectives, Davis admitted to shooting Chandler during an argument.
He claimed Davis shot at him with the rifle, so he returned fire with a .380 caliber pistol he was carrying.
It’s unknown what the fight was about.
Police found multiple shell casings from both guns in the house, as well as several bullet holes in the walls.
The pistol, which Davis told police he’d buried outside the apartment building, was dug up and recovered.
