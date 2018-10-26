Jury has verdict for man accused of fatally stabbing his friend in Tacoma

Jurors returned a guilty verdict Friday against two men accused in a fatal Tacoma stabbing that prosecutors said was part of a gang initiation.
The Pierce County jury convicted both 32-year-old Cesar Chicas Carballo and 26-year-old Jose Jonael Ayala Reyes of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
They’re two of four charged for the April 28, 2016 death of 25-year-old Samuel Cruces Vasquez, which was allegedly part of Ayala Reyes’ gang initiation.
Jurors started deliberating late Thursday after four weeks of testimony and returned the verdicts Friday afternoon.
Sentencing is expected in December.
Already sentenced for the attack is Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez, who wrote in his plea statement earlier this year that he and one other person had gotten into Cruces Vasquez’s car, stabbed him and fled.
Others were waiting outside the car to help if needed, he wrote.
Cruces Vasquez was found with stab wounds and apparently run over in the 7800 block of South Trafton Street, an hour after he left a restaurant job at Southcenter Mall and told a friend he was going to get drinks.
Also charged for his death is 24-year-old Edenilson Misael Alfaro, who is in custody in California in connection to a different homicide.
