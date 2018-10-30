Argument at senior home left a man in critical condition after being hit in face with mug

A Lakewood man is in critical condition after being hit in the face with a coffee mug at an adult family home.
Two men were sitting at the dining room table when they started arguing about 9 p.m. Saturday.
A 64-year-old picked up a coffee mug and, “using a mug as a fist,” punched the other man in the eye, police said.
The victim, who had a pre-existing brain condition, was knocked unconscious.
He was taken from the adult home in the 7900 block of Onyx Court Southwest to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for bleeding in his brain.
Doctors said he is not expected to survive.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 64-year-old with second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.
He has not been arraigned. Instead, a competency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
