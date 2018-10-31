He would’ve escaped if it wasn’t for those 12 beers, man reportedly tells cops who caught him

A man accused of leading Pierce County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase allegedly told them he would have escaped if he wasn’t drunk.
The 32-year-old was charged with trying to elude police, driving under the influence and felony harassment following the Sunday chase in the Spanaway area.
Court records and the Sheriff’s Department gave this account:
Deputies saw him speeding about 6:15 a.m. near the 15700 block of 22nd Avenue East and when they started pursuing him, he sped up to about 99 miles per hour.
Ultimately, he lost control and crashed into a wall near 152nd Street East and Brookdale Road East.
The man smelled like alcohol, admitted to drinking 12 beers and at one point bragged that he could have escaped if he’d been more sober, investigators noted.
He’d managed to escape police before, he said.
“The defendant was very uncooperative and had some very unkind things to say to the officer, including expressing a desire to have non-consensual sex with the officer(s),” charging papers say.
