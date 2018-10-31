He took $17K in quarters from arcade games, attacked worker with screwdriver, deputies say

A man who tried to attack a bowling alley manager with a screwdriver after being caught stealing quarters is suspected of taking $17,000 from arcade games.
Employees at a Parkland bowling alley called 911 Monday night after spotting a man in a wig using a crowbar to break into games.
After the manager intervened, the man allegedly tried to attack him with a screwdriver. Employees were able to get the crowbar away from him and the man slid into a driving game to make a phone call.
When Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the man with a screwdriver and knife in his pants pocket, a bag of quarters in his coat, a baggie of heroin and a backpack full of tools.
“When deputies asked the suspect how many machines he broke into today, the suspect said he didn’t want to tell them because he was now caught,” according to the department.
At least four arcade games had been pried open with their coin boxes removed.
The 31-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He also had warrants for violating a domestic violence protection order and escape from community custody.
Deputies counted 277 quarters in the bag totaling $70.75, which they returned to the bowling alley.
The owner said there have been multiple quarter thefts from arcade games there totaling $17,000.
