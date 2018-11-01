Victim in adult family home assault dies; Lakewood leaders voice anger at state

A Lakewood man who died after being hit in the face with a coffee mug at a senior living facility has been identified as 57-year-old Timothy Alan Nitschke.
Nitschke and John Douglas Quitorio, 54, were both residents at a small adult family home in the 7900 block of Onyx Court Southwest.
They were sitting at a dining room table Saturday night when they started arguing over a beverage, police said.
Quitorio picked up a coffee mug and punched Nitschke in the eye.
Nitschke, who had a pre-exisiting brain condition, was knocked unconscious.
He was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for bleeding in his brain.
Nitschke died Wednesday.
Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Quitorio with second-degree assault. A competency hearing was set for Monday.
On Thursday, prosecutors said they are reviewing the charges since Nitschke died.
Public records and information obtained by The News Tribune indicate that Quitorio has been committed to Western State Hospital three times between 2005 and 2016. Including the alleged assault on Nitschske, Lakewood police have responded to four separate incidents involving Quitorio between 2013 and 2018.
The latest incident, an alleged assault transformed to a homicide, reignites a long-running political and legal battle between the state and Lakewood leaders. The city contends that the state Department of Social and Health Services has been funneling Western State Hospital patients with violent histories into adult family homes that lack sufficient safeguards.
A Wednesday note from City Manager John Caulfield to Lakewood City Council members underlined the city’s concerns.
“We are in the process of drafting a letter to DSHS Secretary (with cc’s to City Council, Governor and State delegation) outlining what has occurred and expressing our concern for lack of proper security by one person against another given these businesses are supposed to helping and caring for our most vulnerable,” Caulfield wrote.
State Sen. Steve O’Ban (R-Lakewood), alerted to the situation, issued a statement Wednesday calling for a moratorium on local placements of such patients.
“This violent tragedy was entirely predictable,” O’Ban said. “DSHS should have heeded our calls to end placing individuals with violent histories in adult family homes, which were never intended for such individuals and lack security and basic protections for other residents of the facility and their neighbors. DSHS should have been establishing appropriate, secure facilities for violent individuals released from its care.”
O’Ban also sent a letter to DSHS Secretary Cheryl Strange, requesting an investigation into Quitorio’s history of violence at the state hospital and the decision that led to his release and placement in an adult family home. The letter criticizes the state’s “misguided policy” and “lack of transparency” regarding such placements.
“I am concerned about (DSHS’s) failure to share vital information about such individuals with local law enforcement, adult family home reisdents and their families, and nearby neighbors,” O’Ban wrote.
Comments