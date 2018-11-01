Man suspected in fatal Lakewood nightclub shooting is arrested

A shooting outside a Lakewood nightclub that left one man dead and three injured started when a group of gang members jumped a man inside the club, court documents say.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged Portland resident Monroe James Ezell, 30, with second-degree murder in the Oct. 21 death of Terrence King, a 28-year-old Seattle man.
Ezell is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
King died of a gunshot wound to the back.
Police still are investigating. No other arrests have been made.
Charging papers give this account:
A fight broke out inside New World VIP Lounge about 1:30 a.m. after several men attacked one of the victims.
That led to at least one other fight.
A group of men believed to be gang members then walked outside to the parking lot. Two of them were caught on surveillance video shooting back towards the club.
King was shot in the back and died. Three other men were shot and injured — one in the foot and two others in the back.
Police estimated about 20 shots were fired.
Detectives were able to identify Ezell using surveillance footage, court records show.
