Crime

Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

By Stacia Glenn

November 18, 2018 12:00 AM

Two convicted sex offenders have registered new addresses in Tacoma.
Two convicted sex offenders have registered new addresses in Tacoma. Tacoma Police Department
Two convicted sex offenders have registered new addresses in Tacoma. Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Troy S. Parsons

Parsons.JPG
Troy S. Parsons
Tacoma Police Department

Age: 50.

Description: 5 feet 5 and 180 pounds, bald with hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 3900 block of South Tyler Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of second-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a teenage boy after giving him alcohol and cigarettes. Convicted in 2000 of first-degree child rape, second-degree child rape and second-degree assault with sexual motivation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls. Convicted in 1993 of fourth-degree assault for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Mark A. Davis

Davis.JPG
Mark A. Davis
Tacoma Police Department

Age: 51.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2000 block of South Eighth Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of attempted indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman.

Sex offender treatment: Does not appear he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

  Comments  