Attention, Walmart shoppers! Do you know the man who assaulted a clerk over an iPhone?

He strolled into a Walmart in Spanaway but was running on his way out.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a man who stole two iPhone Xs and assaulted a clerk before fleeing the store.
The robbery took place Oct. 21 in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East.
Surveillance video captured the man walking into the store. He then approached a clerk and asked to see the iPhones, which were locked in a display case.
Once the display case was opened, the man assaulted the clerk, grabbed the phones and took off running, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
