Baby seriously injured in Pierce County wreck; dad arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Alexis Krell

November 05, 2018 09:16 AM

A 22-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence has been arrested and charged for a wreck that seriously injured his 3-month-old child in Pierce County.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to vehicular assault, unlawful drug possession, driving with a suspended license and failing to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle he was driving.

His infant son suffered two broken ribs and a cut to the head, according to court records.

Charging papers give this account:

Lakewood police and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a crash about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at 108th Street Southwest and Military Road Southwest and were told a baby might have been ejected through the windshield.

Deputies arrived to find that a vehicle had hit a utility pole.

A good Samaritan was holding the crying baby, who had a head wound.

The baby’s father was trying to find a dog he said had been in the vehicle, and the child’s mother was crying and screaming for her baby.

The father, who had been driving, told investigators that he had a beer 30 minutes before he drove and had smoked marijuana earlier.

He also had several Xanax pills in his pocket, and investigators found a couple empty beer cans at the scene.

His speech was sluggish, and his eyes watery and bloodshot, an investigator noted.

The man has two prior DUI convictions, a suspended license and was not supposed to drive without an ignition interlock device.

