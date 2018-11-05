Baby seriously injured in Pierce County wreck; dad arrested on suspicion of DUI

A 22-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence has been arrested and charged for a wreck that seriously injured his 3-month-old child in Pierce County.
He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to vehicular assault, unlawful drug possession, driving with a suspended license and failing to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle he was driving.
His infant son suffered two broken ribs and a cut to the head, according to court records.
Charging papers give this account:
Lakewood police and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a crash about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at 108th Street Southwest and Military Road Southwest and were told a baby might have been ejected through the windshield.
Deputies arrived to find that a vehicle had hit a utility pole.
A good Samaritan was holding the crying baby, who had a head wound.
The baby’s father was trying to find a dog he said had been in the vehicle, and the child’s mother was crying and screaming for her baby.
The father, who had been driving, told investigators that he had a beer 30 minutes before he drove and had smoked marijuana earlier.
He also had several Xanax pills in his pocket, and investigators found a couple empty beer cans at the scene.
His speech was sluggish, and his eyes watery and bloodshot, an investigator noted.
The man has two prior DUI convictions, a suspended license and was not supposed to drive without an ignition interlock device.
