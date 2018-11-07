He planned to sucker punch a Pierce County judge instead of shaking his hand, charges say

A man who allegedly planned to punch a Pierce County Superior Court judge during court has been charged, according to court records.
The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty at arraignment Monday to intimidating a judge.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
A mental health counselor called Judge John Hickman’s court last week, and said that the 30-year-old had threatened to punch the judge in the face during the man’s next court hearing.
The man told the counselor that the judge usually comes down from the bench to shake his hand, and “that is when he would give the judge a pierce of his mind, and then punch him in the face,” the charging papers read.
The man blamed the judge for a no contact order that prevents him from seeing his girlfriend, and therefore their children.
He said he knew he’d go to jail, but that he was giving up.
“He said he could not understand how to comply with the court’s orders to be able to see his children,” the charging papers say.
The man had been part of Family Recovery Court since March, and had stopped drug treatment.
